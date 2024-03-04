Jason Kelce Retires From NFL, Brother Travis Seen Getting Emotional During Announcement Press Conference

Jason Kelce just announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons playing Center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 36-year-old athlete held a press conference to announce the news on Monday (March 4), telling a room of journalists, friends, and family: “Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt. It was a visceral feeling with football unlike any other sport.”

He continued, sometimes holding back tears: “I’ve been asked many times why did I choose football — what drew me to the game — and I never have an answer that gets it right. The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song … your favorite book. It’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.

He then spoke of his bond with his younger brother Travis Kelce, who plays Tight End for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“This is where it’s going to go off the rails,” Jason said.

“It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other,” Jason added. “We invented games, imagine ourselves as star players of that time. We envisioned making winning plays day after day. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren’t playing we were at the other one’s games.”

Travis was seen crying in the crowd, and you can see that video clip below.