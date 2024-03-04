Top Stories
Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 10:18 pm

Joey's 'The Bachelor' Hometown Elimination: 1 Woman Sent Home, Top 3 Revealed

Joey's 'The Bachelor' Hometown Elimination: 1 Woman Sent Home, Top 3 Revealed

The hometown dates took place on the latest episode of The Bachelor and Joey has now narrowed down the competition to the final three women.

Joey traveled to Louisiana’s New Orleans with Kelsey, California’s Rancho Cucamonga with Rachel, Minnesota’s Becker with Daisy, and New York’s Niagara Falls with Maria.

At the end of the episode, all four of the women met up with Joey at an airport hangar in Los Angeles for the rose ceremony. Because all four of the women had one-on-one dates this week, there was no cocktail ceremony.

Joey eliminated one woman because of his doubts about their future together.

Browse through the slideshow to meet the top 3 and see the eliminated woman…

