Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (&amp; This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 3:54 pm

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Make Red Carpet Debut at AAFCA Honorees Luncheon Following His Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Make Red Carpet Debut at AAFCA Honorees Luncheon Following His Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are making their red carpet debut.

The couple made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2024 AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon on Sunday (March 3) held at The Los Angeles Athletic Club in Los Angeles.

For the event, the 34-year-old Lovecraft Country actor wore a gray coat over a navy sweater and black pants paired with a black beret while the 42-year-old Harlem actress flaunted her fit physique in a cutout yellow dress.

Keep reading to find out more…If you didn’t know, Jonathan and Meagan have been dating since May 2023.

Back in December, Jonathan was found guilty on charges of assault and harassment stemming from claims made by an ex-girlfriend. He’s currently awaiting sentencing, which has now been set for April 8th. Potential outcomes range from probation to a year in jail for a first time offender in a misdemeanor case.

Just recently, Jonathan faced even more accusations of abuse.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 01
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 02
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 03
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 04
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 05
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 06
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 07
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 08
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 09
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 10
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 11
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 12
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 13
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 14
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 15
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 16
jonathan majors meagan good make red carpet debut at aafca luncheon 17

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good