Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Make Red Carpet Debut at AAFCA Honorees Luncheon Following His Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are making their red carpet debut.

The couple made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2024 AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon on Sunday (March 3) held at The Los Angeles Athletic Club in Los Angeles.

For the event, the 34-year-old Lovecraft Country actor wore a gray coat over a navy sweater and black pants paired with a black beret while the 42-year-old Harlem actress flaunted her fit physique in a cutout yellow dress.

Keep reading to find out more…If you didn’t know, Jonathan and Meagan have been dating since May 2023.

Back in December, Jonathan was found guilty on charges of assault and harassment stemming from claims made by an ex-girlfriend. He’s currently awaiting sentencing, which has now been set for April 8th. Potential outcomes range from probation to a year in jail for a first time offender in a misdemeanor case.

Just recently, Jonathan faced even more accusations of abuse.

