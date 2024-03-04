Kate Middleton Spotted Out for First Time Since Hospitalization for Abdominal Surgery

Princess Catherine, aka Kate Middleton, has been photographed out in public for the first time in nearly two months.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” earlier this year. At the time, it was confirmed that she would be taking an extended break to recover.

As she’s remained out of the public eye, rumors and conspiracy theories have begun swirling online with regards with Princess Catherine‘s whereabouts.

On Monday (March 4), Princess Catherine was photographed out for the first time since before her surgery.

Princess Catherine was seen on a drive with her mom Carole Middleton near Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom, in photos obtained by TMZ.

The Princess of Wales wore a dark pair of sunglasses as she sat in the passengers seat while her mother drove the black SUV.

Amid all of the theories about her absence, a Kensington Palace rep shared an update on how Princess Catherine‘s recovery is going.