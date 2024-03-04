Lindsay Lohan Confirms 'Freaky Friday' Sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis is Happening

Get ready for another Freaky Friday!

For years, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have both said that they would love to return for a sequel to their beloved 2003 body-swap movie.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday (March 4), Lindsay officially confirmed that a Freaky Friday sequel is happening.

Keep reading to find out more…“Lindsay, there are rumors that a Freaky Friday sequel with you and Jamie Lee Curtis could be in the works. Is there anything you can tell us about that?” Andy Cohen asked, to which Lindsay responded, “It is.”

When asked if there’s “any timeline” yet, Lindsay said, “I won’t say that yet…I don’t want to say too much.”

Lindsay also said that she and Jamie are “both excited” to reunite for the sequel.

