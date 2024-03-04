Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (&amp; This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 1:47 pm

Lindsay Lohan Confirms 'Freaky Friday' Sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis is Happening

Lindsay Lohan Confirms 'Freaky Friday' Sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis is Happening

Get ready for another Freaky Friday!

For years, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have both said that they would love to return for a sequel to their beloved 2003 body-swap movie.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday (March 4), Lindsay officially confirmed that a Freaky Friday sequel is happening.

Keep reading to find out more…“Lindsay, there are rumors that a Freaky Friday sequel with you and Jamie Lee Curtis could be in the works. Is there anything you can tell us about that?” Andy Cohen asked, to which Lindsay responded, “It is.”

When asked if there’s “any timeline” yet, Lindsay said, “I won’t say that yet…I don’t want to say too much.”

Lindsay also said that she and Jamie are “both excited” to reunite for the sequel.

Check out a ton of Freak Friday behind-the-scenes secrets we bet you didn’t know about!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Freaky Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan