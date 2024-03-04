Teresa Giudice Addresses Divorce Rumors After She Vacations Without Husband Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is addressing all of the speculation about her marriage.

The 51-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently raised some eyebrows when she vacationed in Miami without her husband Louie Ruelas.

Fans then started to speculate that Teresa‘s marriage may be on the rocks after she posted photos on Instagram without wearing her wedding ring.

Following all of the talk, Teresa addressed speculation that she and Louie, 48, are headed towards a divorce.

Keep reading to find out more…“I was like, ‘Are you serious?’… I know that we are attached at the hip,” Teresa said of the rumors during a recent episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast.

Despite the speculation, Teresa said that everything is fine between her and Louie.

“I guess it’s kind of good that people — you know, good stories, bad stories, whatever is out there, it’s a good thing,” Teresa said. “If they keep talking about you, that means they are still interested in you. If you want to put lies out there, go right ahead. I don’t care.”

Teresa, who married Louie in August 2022, went on to say that her husband is still getting used to all of the public attention.

“It’s not his world. I’ve been doing this now for a long time,” Teresa noted. “And it takes a certain type of person to not let it affect — you can’t let it affect you.”

“Ignore, ignore, ignore, it’s the the best thing to do,” she added. “In one ear and out the other. That’s the only way you can survive in this reality world.”

Teresa also recently shared an update on where she stands with brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa amid their very public feud.