'The Librarians: The Next Chapter' - 1 Cast Member Returning, 1 New Star Joining!

The Librarians lives on in a follow-up series!

The CW has ordered The Librarians: The Next Chapter, a follow-up to the TNT series The Librarians.

Per TVLine, the series follows “a Librarian from the past, who time traveled to the present, and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.”

The Librarians began as a series of made-for-TV movies starring Noah Wyle as Flynn Carsen in 2004’s Quest for the Spear, 2006’s Return to King Solomon’s Mines and 2008’s Curse of the Judas Chalice, and later recurred on The Librarians, which aired for four seasons between 2014 and 2018.

