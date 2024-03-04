Travis Kelce Breaks Down in Tears at Brother Jason Kelce's Retirement Press Conference

Travis Kelce was on hand to support big brother Jason Kelce at his retirement press conference.

On Monday (March 4), Jason, 36, officially announced that he was retiring from the NFL 13 seasons playing Center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

During his press conference, Jason talked about his bond with Travis, 34, who was seen wiping away tears while sitting in the audience with their parents Ed and Donna Kelce.

Keep reading to find out more…“It was really my brother and I our whole lives,” Jason said while getting emotional. “We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other.”

“We invented games, imagine ourselves as star players of that time,” Jason continued. “We envisioned making winning plays day after day. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren’t playing we were at the other one’s games.”

Jason‘s wife Kylie Kelce also attended the press conference.

During a new episode of their podcast, Jason revealed what he learned about Travis‘ girlfriend Taylor Swift as they watched they 2024 Super Bowl together.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of the Kelce family at Jason’s retirement press conference…