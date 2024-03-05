Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed Ahead of Finale

Sophie Turner &amp; New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Spotted Out Together in Paris

Two 'Dune' Actors Were Cut from Part Two, 4 Stars Didn't Return At All

Teresa Giudice Addresses Divorce Rumors After She Vacations Without Husband Louie Ruelas

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 9:51 am

10 Most Controversial Oscars Dresses & Outfits of All Time, Ranked

Viewers don’t just talk about the actual Oscars winners every year after each ceremony.

Often times, it’s all about the outfits.

Tune into any red carpet special dedicated to the outfits worn by stars attending the event each year, and you’ll find that – whether it’s good or bad – any dress and/or outfit worth talking about will be brought up more than once.

However, there are dresses and outfits that especially stick out from the rest. In fact, some of these dresses are still being talked about today.

Many of the most talked about Oscars dresses are for reasons that may be controversial.

Although some of the dresses may have not been everyone’s cup of tea, there’s a reason that people remember these one-of-a-kind pieces.

Click through to see the Top 10 most controversial and talked about outfits from the Oscars over the years…

Photos: Getty
