16 and Pregnant's Sean Garinger Dies at 20 After Tragic ATV Accident, His Mom Confirms

16 and Pregnant alum Sean Garinger, who appeared on season six alongside his ex Selena Gutierrez, has tragically passed away in an ATV accident at the young age of 20.

His mother, Mary Hobbs, explained what happened in front of their home in Boone, North Carolina on February 28, 2024.

“I was with him when it happened. He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park,” she told The Sun. “He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

She then explained that the ATV flipped and “crushed” his head.

“I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him,” Mary said. “By that time, I realized he wasn’t alive anymore.”

She tragically added, “I just laid next to him until the ambulance showed up.”

“There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday,” Mary continued. “He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left. We loved spontaneously jumping in the car for a road trip or a beach sesh. We bonded over music, fast cars and shooting guns and taking new adventures.”

“Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to. He was my baby boy, my squishy, my heartbeat,” she added.

Our thoughts are with Sean‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time.

He’s survived by his two daughters with his ex, Dareli and Esmi, as well as his mom and several sisters.

