Josh Allen's Ex Brittany Williams Reveals What It's Like to Date After Ending Their 10 Year Relationship

If you’re part of the Bills Mafia, you’ll know that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was in a 10 year long relationship with his ex, influencer Brittany Williams before they split last year.

Now, she’s giving an interview.

If you don’t know the backstory, in April of 2023, fans noticed that Brittany unfollowed Josh on social media and deleted their photos together. This was shocking as Brittany had lived in Buffalo with Josh and was a staple at the Bills games every Sunday.

“How do you feel transitioning from that into dating now?” Veronica Droulia, host of Martinis + Bikinis, asked.

Brittany responded, “That is the question of the century.”

She continued, “I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years. I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.”

“I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so much fun. I’m having the ‘Sex and the City’ moment… It is crazy out here on these streets, I’ll just say that. It’s hard but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that,” she continued.

Brittany added, “At first I was just saying yes to whatever I could at first, but I think after a while you’re like dating isn’t always fun and games. I had to take a step back and be like, I need to grow and learn on my own and figure out what it is that makes me happy and once you do that then people just start flocking to you because they can feel the confidence, and that just radiates through friendships and family and attracts the right people to you.

“The hard things make you and force you to look in the mirror and be like, what is it really that makes you, you,” Brittany said, adding these past few months have “been in a really big reflecting period right now.”

Josh Allen is now dating Hailee Steinfeld.