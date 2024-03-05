Kate Middleton's Return to Duties Might Have Just Been Revealed!

Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) has only been seen once since she underwent an abdominal surgery in January 2024.

At the time of her surgery, the Palace said she would be unlikely to take part in any royal duties until at least Easter, which is on March 31 this year.

Now, we have a slight update on her royal calendar and it seems like she has an event in the books.

The UK’s Ministry of Defense updated their website to declare that the Princess would be attending an event during the annual Trooping the Colour parade celebrations. Specifically, the website shared that the Princess will be on hand to inspect soldiers at the Horse Guards Parade on June 8. The Trooping the Colour parade will take place on June 15 this year, and usually, the royal family is on the palace balcony waving to onlookers…though this past year, 4 royals were not invited.

It’s unclear if the June 8 event will be Princess Catherine‘s first official event back, or if there will be an earlier date.