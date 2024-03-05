Kumail Nanjiani Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Cast

Kumail Nanjiani is joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building!

The 46-year-old actor is slated to appear in season 4 of the Emmy-winning Hulu series, which has already begun filming.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Meryl Streep will all reprise their roles in the crime-themed comedy show.

Kumail‘s most recent high-profile projects include the 2021 Marvel film Eternals and Star Wars‘ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Keep reading to find out more…

The news was broken by Variety on Monday (March 4). Per the outlet, Kumail has secured a recurring role that will be “integral” in Only Murders in the Building‘s upcoming season.

Other new additions in season 4 include Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon.

Learn more about the Only Murders in the Building season 4 cast!