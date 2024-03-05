Top Stories
Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 3:01 pm

'One Piece' Season 2 - 5 Cast Members Expected to Return, 3 Possibly Returning & 1 Is Unlikely

'One Piece' Season 2 - 5 Cast Members Expected to Return, 3 Possibly Returning & 1 Is Unlikely

One Piece is coming back!

The highly successful Netflix live action adaptation of the beloved series was renewed for a second season, which is due to hit the streamer sometime in 2025.

To tide fans over, a new anime adaptation from the One Piece manga, called The One Piece, is already on the way.

In an interview with Variety, One Piece co-showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens said they would “definitely [be] taking [things] one step at a time” on Season 2, so we should stay tuned to see the latest updates on when production begins.

In the meantime, we can expect a certain amount of characters to return based on the adventures of Season 1.

Click through to see who is likely back for Season 2…

Photos: Netflix
