'One Piece' Season 2 - 5 Cast Members Expected to Return, 3 Possibly Returning & 1 Is Unlikely

One Piece is coming back!

The highly successful Netflix live action adaptation of the beloved series was renewed for a second season, which is due to hit the streamer sometime in 2025.

To tide fans over, a new anime adaptation from the One Piece manga, called The One Piece, is already on the way.

In an interview with Variety, One Piece co-showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens said they would “definitely [be] taking [things] one step at a time” on Season 2, so we should stay tuned to see the latest updates on when production begins.

In the meantime, we can expect a certain amount of characters to return based on the adventures of Season 1.

