Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 7:25 pm

Oscars Trivia: 22 Actors Never Nominated Despite So Many Worthy Performances

Oscars Trivia: 22 Actors Never Nominated Despite So Many Worthy Performances

We’re days away from the 2024 Oscars and there are lots of first-time nominees, including Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

Many of your all-time favorite actors have never received Oscar nominations, despite so many worthy roles that should have garnered them nominations.

We’ve compiled a list of 22 actors and actresses who we’re surprised have never been nominated for an Academy Award. Some of them have received honorary Oscars, but those don’t require nominations, so they still are part of this list.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the stars never nominated…

