Paul Dano Thinks Superhero Fatigue Can 'Breathe New Life' Into Genre

Paul Dano is sharing his outlook for the future of superhero movies!

From Marvel to DC, so many comic-book movies and TV shows have come out in recent years. The 39-year-old actor notably played The Riddler in 2022′s The Batman.

Having one superhero movie under his belt, Paul voiced his thoughts on the perceived oversaturation of the genre.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s an interesting moment where everybody has to go like, ‘OK – what now?’ Hopefully from that, somebody either breathes new life into [comic book movies], or something else blossoms which is not superheroes,” he told The Independent. “I’m sure there will still be some good ones yet to come, but I think it’s kind of a welcome moment.”

If you missed it, former Marvel star Chris Evans shared his opinions on superhero movies!