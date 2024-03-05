Top Stories
Tue, 05 March 2024 at 10:55 pm

Travis & Jason Kelce Honored at Cleveland Cavaliers Game After Jason Announces Retirement

Travis & Jason Kelce Honored at Cleveland Cavaliers Game After Jason Announces Retirement

Jason Kelce is celebrating his retirement with a night out with his brother!

The 36-year-old retired Philadelphia Eagles Center and his younger brother Travis Kelce were both honored during the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night (March 5) at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jason and Travis, 34, both wore custom Cavaliers jerseys for the event, which featured their last name and respective NFL numbers on the back.

Keep reading to find out more…Before the game began, the Kelce brothers – who both grew up in Cleveland Heights – received a standing ovation as they took center court where Jason was presented with a framed No. 62 Jersey in honor of his retirement from the NFL.

Jason was also gifted a custom crystal-encrusted basketball as well as a Luchador mask similar to the one he wore while celebrating Travis’ Super Bowl win last month.

Fans in attendance at the game were given limited-edition “Kelce Brothers” bobbleheads.

Travis and Jason both attended Cleveland Heights High School and were inducted into the school’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in May 2018.

The day before, Travis got very emotional as he attended Jason‘s press conference where he announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons.
Photos: Getty Images
