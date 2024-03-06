Top Stories
Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement &amp; More

Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin &amp; Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Wed, 06 March 2024 at 1:30 am

Dakota Johnson Spends the Afternoon Shopping in Malibu

Dakota Johnson Spends the Afternoon Shopping in Malibu

Dakota Johnson is enjoying an afternoon of retail therapy.

The 34-year-old Madame Web and Fifty Shades of Grey actress stopped by a local mall to do some shopping on Monday afternoon (March 4) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

For her outing, Dakota went comfy in a black cardigan and floral-print flowy pants paired with black sandals and sunglasses.

In a new interview, Dakota opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Chris Martin‘s two kids, the negative reviews about Madame Web, dealing with fame, and so much more. Check out all of the highlights here.

She also recently shared on her thoughts on the nepo baby debate.

Click through the gallery inside for 40+ pictures of Dakota Johnson out shopping…
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 01
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 02
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 03
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 04
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 05
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 06
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 07
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 08
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 09
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 10
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 11
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 12
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 13
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 14
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 15
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 16
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 17
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 18
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 19
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 20
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 21
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 22
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 23
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 24
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 25
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 26
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 27
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 28
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 29
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 30
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 31
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 32
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 33
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 34
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 35
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 36
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 37
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 38
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 39
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 40
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 41
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 42
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 43
dakota johnson spends the afternoon shopping in malibu 44

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Johnson