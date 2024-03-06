Jack Black Reveals His Favorite Former Co-Star

Jack Black is looking back at his long list of co-stars!

While promoting his new movie Kung Fu Panda 4, the 54-year-old actor revealed which of his past co-stars is his favorite.

“You know what? The first one that comes to mind — and I’m gonna say it just cause it’s the first one that comes to mind,” Jack told Entertainment Tonight.

Keep reading to find out more…“Kate Winslet and I’ll tell you why. She was my favorite co-star I’ve ever had because when you look in her eyes, she was like really present,” Jack said of his The Holiday co-star.

“I feel like if you look into my eyes, you just see a shadow of a robot,” he added.

A few years ago, Nancy Meyers – who directed The Holiday – addressed the possibility of making a sequel.