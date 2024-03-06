'Karate Kid' Sequel Movie - 5 Stars Join the Cast!

The Karate Kid cast is steadily growing.

Sony Pictures’ latest installment of its classic martial arts coming-of-age franchise has already found its lead star and romantic lead, as well as some very iconic cameos from the original movies.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the new installment will bring the story to the East Coast and focus on a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor or two, via THR.

Click through to find out who is joining the cast…