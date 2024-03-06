Playboy Model & Actress Masuimi Max's Cause of Death Revealed

Masuimi Max‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The model and actress, who posed for outlets like Playboy and Maxim, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, TMZ reported on Wednesday (March 6).

The death has officially been ruled an accident more than a month after she was discovered dead in her home in the Las Vegas area on January 25, per law enforcement.

At the time, police said they did not suspect foul play, but an investigation was conducted regardless.

Masuimi‘s modeling career began in the early 2000s, and she also starred in productions like Cornman: American Vegetable Hero and Giantess Battle Attack.

She would later appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube in the 2005 movie xXx: State of the Union, playing rapper Xzibit‘s character’s girlfriend.

Her most recent credit was in 2023 for an indie horror movie, titled Protege Moi, playing Mercel.

She was also a popular Internet personality, posting horror-inspired burlesque videos and makeup tutorials. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.

