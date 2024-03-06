Travis Kelce Is Heading Back Overseas to See Girlfriend Taylor Swift in Asia!

Travis Kelce is going back overseas to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be heading to Asia to see the 34-year-old music superstar perform her ongoing Eras Tour in concert again.

Travis is reportedly heading to Singapore to catch the last three shows in the territory, running from Thursday (May 7) through the weekend. After that, she’s got a break before the tour picks up in May in Europe.

Travis‘ manager unintentionally confirmed the news on social media.

Eric Flannery posted a photo of himself at the Cavs game with Travis‘ manager André Eanes, writing: “Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavaliers game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!!”

She’s got a show scheduled for Thursday night (May 7), so it’s unclear if he’ll be making it in time for that one or another show later this weekend.

The last time Travis was with Taylor was a couple weeks ago in Sydney, while she was on tour in Australia.

Travis also got honored at the Cavaliers game!

