Celebrities Skipping Oscars 2024: See Who's Missing the Academy Awards This Year!

It’s almost the 2024 Academy Awards, and fans from all across the world will be anxiously awaiting all the celebrity fashion, show moments, and winners to be unveiled.

While it’s expected to be a star-studded affair thus far, there are always a handful of celebrities who end up skipping the big event.

We’ve just learned of the first celeb who will not be attending.

Gigi Hadid – Rumored to be Skipping!

Gigi Hadid is reportedly planning to skip the 2024 Oscars this year. Many were wondering if Gigi and her rumored boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, would make their red carpet debut at the event.

Well, now a source is telling ET that Gigi will be at home with her daughter, Khai, 3.

“Gigi is not attending the Oscars with Bradley and will be at home with her daughter,” the source shared with ET.

Bradley is nominated for his work in Maestro this year.

Tune in to the 2024 Oscars, this Sunday (March 10) at 7pm ET on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host!