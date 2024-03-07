'Euphoria' Actress Nika King She Hasn't Paid Her Rent in 'Six Months' Amid Season Three Delays

Nika King is ready to get back to work on Euphoria.

During a recent comedy stand-up set, the actress – who stars as Leslie, the mother of Zendaya‘s character Rue on the hit HBO series – said that she’s ready to start production on season three ASAP because she’s struggling to pay her bills.

Keep reading to find out more…“Don’t ask me [when season 3 is coming out]. I don’t f–king know. Don’t ask me, I don’t know,” Nika said in a clip shared on her TikTok.

“People are like, ‘We need season 3,’ and I’m like, b—h, I need season 3!” Nika added. “I haven’t paid my rent in six months.”

Nika then also appeared to suggest that Zendaya has been holding up production.

“Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week, and I’m like, ‘B—h, come home! I need you! Mama needs you,’” Nika teased.

“Y’all laughing and I’m serious,” Nika continued. “I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria. This is some bulls–t!”

“I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria, I thought I was good,” Nika went on. “It don’t work that way. I called Taraji [P. Henson] and she was like, ‘B—h, get used to it.’”

In a recent interview, a fellow Euphoria cast member shared some insight as to why there have been so many delays on the new season.