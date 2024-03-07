Top Stories
Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery & Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Only 7 Actors Have Won 3 or More Oscars in Acting Categories (But 2 Stars Could Join the Club in 2024!)

15 Stars with Crazy Hidden Talents (One Star is a Fire-Eater & Another Can Sing With Their Mouth Closed!)

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 12:17 pm

Fans Think Charli XCX Is Dissing Camila Cabello Over Similar Sounding Song

Fans Think Charli XCX Is Dissing Camila Cabello Over Similar Sounding Song

Is Charli XCX stirring the pot regarding Camila Cabello‘s new release?

The 27-year-old “Havana” superstar has been teasing “I LUV IT,” the lead single from her forthcoming album, on social media.

In one clip, Camila can be seen writhing around a car and hanging outside of a window.

Keep reading to find out more…

Some fans pointed out the track’s apparent similarity to the 31-year-old “Von dutch” singer’s 2017 track, “I Got It” with Brooke Candy, Cupcakke and Pabllo Vittar.

A day later, Charli posted a video of herself in a car, similarly writhing around while lip-syncing to the song, adding simply in the caption: “lol.”

“THE CAMILLA SHADE OH MY GODDD,” one fan wrote.

“SHADING “HER” IS SO MESSY MS CHARLI I LOVE IT😭😭😭,” wrote another.

The two actually have a previous connection: Charli co-wrote Camila‘s huge hit “Senorita” with Shawn Mendes. They also performed together onstage at the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour with Taylor Swift!

Check out the videos inside. Do you think it’s an intentional diss, or just a playful acknowledgement of the conversation online? Let us know in the comments!

@camilacabello

♬ i luv it camila cabello sped up – Conspiringmila

@charlixcx

lol

♬ I Got It (feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe and Pabllo Vittar) – Charli XCX

