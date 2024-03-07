Fans Think Charli XCX Is Dissing Camila Cabello Over Similar Sounding Song

Is Charli XCX stirring the pot regarding Camila Cabello‘s new release?

The 27-year-old “Havana” superstar has been teasing “I LUV IT,” the lead single from her forthcoming album, on social media.

In one clip, Camila can be seen writhing around a car and hanging outside of a window.

Some fans pointed out the track’s apparent similarity to the 31-year-old “Von dutch” singer’s 2017 track, “I Got It” with Brooke Candy, Cupcakke and Pabllo Vittar.

A day later, Charli posted a video of herself in a car, similarly writhing around while lip-syncing to the song, adding simply in the caption: “lol.”

“THE CAMILLA SHADE OH MY GODDD,” one fan wrote.

“SHADING “HER” IS SO MESSY MS CHARLI I LOVE IT😭😭😭,” wrote another.

The two actually have a previous connection: Charli co-wrote Camila‘s huge hit “Senorita” with Shawn Mendes. They also performed together onstage at the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour with Taylor Swift!

Check out the videos inside. Do you think it’s an intentional diss, or just a playful acknowledgement of the conversation online? Let us know in the comments!

