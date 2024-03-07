Girl With No Job's Claudia Oshry Reveals Side Effect After Discontinuing Ozempic

Comedian Claudia Oshry has stopped using Ozempic and she’s revealing one side effect she’s facing now that she’s off the medication.

The 29-year-old podcast host and Girl With No Job content creator previously revealed she had been using the type 2 diabetes medication, which many stars are taking to lose weight.

Keep reading to find out more…

After going off the med, Claudia shared: “I’m so hungry all the mother-f-cking time and I’m always looking for good treats cause I’m still trying to lose weight but on my own. I’m always looking for snacks and things to fill me up.”

She added, “What are we eating to stay full? I cannot stay full, it’s impossible. I just had a 12 oz. steak and I’m starving so I’m eating popcorn. How are we staying full?”

The video was posted on Tuesday (March 5) and has since gone viral, with many commenters revealing they’ve had similar experiences after discontinuing Ozempic.

Find out which other stars are using Ozempic right now.