Gisele Bundchen Reveals If She Thinks She'll Fall In Love Again Amid Joaquim Valente Romance Rumors

Gisele Bundchen opened up about matters of the heart.

The 43-year-old supermodel filed to divorce football star Tom Brady in late 2022. They quickly finalized the separation and have both moved on.

Recently, Gisele has been linked to ji-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In a new interview, she revealed if she thought that she could fall in love with someone again after the divorce.

During an Impact x Nightline special with Robin Roberts, Gisele was asked if she’d “be able to open up [her] heart again to someone.”

“You know, I think right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family. And then, yes, why not, right,” she replied, via ET. “I think life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball about what’s going to happen tomorrow but, yeah.”

Gisele and Joaquim have not yet confirmed their relationship. However, a recent report suggested that they’ve been quietly dating since June 2023.

In the interview, Gisele also got very emotional while discussing her divorce.