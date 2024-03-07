Has Prince Harry Reached Out to Kate Middleton or His Brother Prince William Amid Royal Health Concerns? Sources Reveal Answers

There’s some more information about Prince Harry, and whether he reached out to Prince William and Princess Catherine amid all the health news happening within the royal family.

If you don’t know, the Princess of Wales underwent a surgical procedure in January 2024 and has only been seen once in the weeks that have followed. Rumors have spread about her well-being as fans and royal watchers become concerned, despite assurances that everything is alright.

King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in early February 2024.

Now, information is coming out about Prince Harry‘s trip over to the UK.

People is reporting that Prince Harry did reach out to Prince William ahead of his visit to the UK last month.

If you don’t know, Prince Harry headed to London after his father King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis.

A source told People, “It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who’s had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn’t normal. It’s terribly sad.”

In addition, royal expert Christopher Anderson spoke out about Prince Harry and Princess Kate Middleton‘s current relationship.

“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate. I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them,” he told Us Weekly.

He was then asked if Prince Harry reached out to the Princess amid her surgery, saying, “My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate. They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.”

“Every time he’s gone there, he’s been given the cold shoulder and he’s aware of that. I think he fears it’ll just be the same situation all over,” Christopher added.