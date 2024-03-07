Is There an 'Imaginary' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed

The new horror film Imaginary is ready to scare audiences this weekend and fans are expected to rush to theaters to see the new film.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Imaginary?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Imaginary, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.



Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.”

