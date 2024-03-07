Top Stories
Only 7 Actors Have Won 3 or More Oscars in Acting Categories (But 2 Stars Could Join the Club in 2024!)

Palace Experts Discuss Kate Middleton's Extended Absence, What They Know & What It Says About Royal Family

15 Stars with Crazy Hidden Talents (One Star is a Fire-Eater & Another Can Sing With Their Mouth Closed!)

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 9:31 am

Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery & Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith is currently a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and he’s been spilling some royal tea and opinions.

Firstly, he was asked by a fellow contestant, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, about his niece, Princess Catherine, and the surgery she underwent. If you don’t know, Gary‘s sister is Princess Catherine‘s mom, Carole Middleton.

He also spoke out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Keep reading to see everything he shared…

