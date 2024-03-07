Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, Gets Engaged for 6th Time, Sets Summer Wedding

Rupert Murdoch is looking to get married once again!

It has been revealed that the 92-year-old media mogul has gotten engaged for the sixth time, according to ABC News.

The businessman’s bride is reported as 66-year-old retired scientist Elena Zhukova.

ABC News also reports that the couple has set a June wedding date at his California estate and vineyard, Moraga. A spokesperson for the has confirmed the engagement news.

Rupert‘s engagement to Elena comes almost a year after he and his ex Ann Lesley Smith called off their engagement after just two weeks.

Their wedding will also take place two years after it was revealed he was getting divorced from his last wife, model and actress Jerry Hall.

In September 2023, it was revealed that Rupert was stepping down from Fox Corp and News Corp, and that his son Lachlan will continue to lead the companies.

