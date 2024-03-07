Rachel McAdams Wears Sexy Backless Outfit to Promote Broadway Debut in 'Mary Jane'

Rachel McAdams is just weeks away from making her Broadway debut!

The Oscar-nominated actress promoted her upcoming Broadway production of Mary Jane during a photo call on Thursday (March 7) in New York City.

Rachel wore a backless purple top and black pants for the event.

The play tells the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

Mary Jane begins performances on April 2 and you can get tickets now!

FYI: Rachel is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier midnight violet velvet knit top & black wide leg pants w/ satin stripe from the Fall / Winter 2023 collection.