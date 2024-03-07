15 Stars with Crazy Hidden Talents (One Star is a Fire-Eater & Another Can Sing With Their Mouth Closed!)
Hollywood is full of super talented actors, musicians, and athletes, but many of those stars also have crazy and weird hidden talents.
From fire eating to smelling cavities to being a trained magician, some stars have some crazy hidden talents.
We’re now taking a look at some of the craziest hidden talents that celebs have revealed they have over the years!
Click through the slideshow to check out some of the craziest hidden talents that stars have…