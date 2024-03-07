Tyla Forced to Postpone Her First-Ever Headlining Tour, Explains Reason Why

﻿Tyla is unfortunately not proceeding with her first-ever headlining tour at the moment.

The 22-year-old “Water” sensation shared the sad update to social media on Thursday (March 7), just ahead of the planned Tyla Tour kick-off on March 21 in Oslo, Norway.

“My Tygers, all of you know that this moment you have all helped me transform into a reality, has been a life-long dream. I am so grateful and humbled by this past year and the way it’s changed my life. I can never thank you guys enough for all your loving support, all the joy, the laughter, and the wins!” she began.

“As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, Its important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation,” Tyla revealed.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour,” she said.

“In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety. Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career. So please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer.”

“For North American headline dates, your tickets will automatically be refunded, for all other territories you will be contacted by your ticket provider regarding options, please keep a look out for new dates and information. Thank you Tygers for understanding.”

We are wishing a speedy recovery to Tyla!

At the same time, she just made history with a win recently.