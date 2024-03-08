Barry Keoghan Wears Bracelet With Sabrina Carpenter's Name On It Amid Dating Rumors - Pics!

Barry Keoghan is keeping rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter close to his heart while they are apart.

The 31-year-old Saltburn actor recently traveled to Singapore to cheer on the pop star as she took the stage during Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

He returned to the United States ahead of the 2024 Oscars, which take place this weekend. Since getting back, Barry has attended two big parties. Fans noticed that he’s worn an eye-catching accessory to both – a bracelet that appears to bear Sabrina‘s name.

Head inside for a close-up look at Barry Keoghan’s braclet…

Barry walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair and Instagram: A Night for Young Hollywood event on Wednesday night (March 6). The following night, he was at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s celebration.

At both, he appeared to be wearing a friendship-style beaded bracelet. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) noticed that it appeared to have Sabrina‘s name written on it. A closer look at photos from the second party seems to confirm that is the case.

Neither Barry nor Sabrina have confirmed the dating rumors, but fans noticed his sweet reaction to one of her recent shows. He also alluded to the romance rumors during a revealing interview.

Did you know that Sabrina isn’t the first celebrity that Barry has been linked to?

Get a good look at Barry Keoghan’s bracelet and check out more photos of him at the events in the gallery…