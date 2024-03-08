Cillian Murphy's Top 10 Movies, Ranked According to Critic Reviews

Cillian Murphy is the frontrunner for Best Lead Actor at the 2024 Oscars, and the star has been in so many great films throughout his career!

The 47-year-old actor recently delivered a mesmerizing performance in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer biopic.

Ahead of Sunday’s (March 10) Academy Awards, we’ve compiled a list of Cillian‘s top-rated movies, according to their Rotten Tomatoes critic approval ratings!

Browse through the slideshow to find out Cillian Murphy’s top 10 movies, ranked by critics…