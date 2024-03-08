Top Stories
Who is 'We Can't Be Friends' About? Lyrics for Ariana Grande's Song Revealed &amp; Fans Have Theories

Who is 'We Can't Be Friends' About? Lyrics for Ariana Grande's Song Revealed & Fans Have Theories

Fri, 08 March 2024 at 5:55 pm

Emma Stone Dating History - Complete List of Famous Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Continue Here »

Emma Stone Dating History - Complete List of Famous Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

We’re taking a look back at Emma Stone‘s dating history!

Over the years, the 35-year-old Poor Things actress has been in some very high-profiled relationships with exes including Kieran Culkin and Andrew Garfield.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

Emma has been married to former SNL writer and director Dave McCary since 2020 and share 2-year-old daughter Louise.

We’re now taking a look back Emma‘s dating history and we bet there are some stars on there that you didn’t know she dated!

Click through the gallery to see Emma Stone’s famous exes…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Emma Stone, Extended, Slideshow