Julianna Margulies Enjoys Date Night with Husband Keith Lieberthal at 'One Life' Screening

Julianna Margulies and her husband Keith Lieberthal are enjoying date night!

The longtime married couple stepped out for a screening of the new movie One Life on Thursday (March 7) at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.

For those who don’t know, Julianna and Keith have been married since 2007 and they are parents to a son, Kieran, who was born in 2008.

One Life tells “the incredible, emotional true story of Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton (Johnny Flynn), a young London broker who visits Prague in December 1938. In a race against time, Winton convinces Trevor Chadwick and Doreen Warriner = of the British Committee for Refugees in Czechoslovakia to rescue hundreds of predominantly Jewish children before Nazi occupation closes the borders. Fifty years later, Nicky (Anthony Hopkins) is haunted by the fate of the children he wasn’t able to bring to safety in England. It’s not until the BBC show “That’s Life!” re-introduces him to some of those he helped rescue that he finally begins to come to terms with the guilt and grief he carried – all the while skyrocketing from anonymity to a national hero.”

The movie will be released on March 15.