Kristin Cavallari Wears Necklace Referencing New Boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari is showing off her love for her new man!

If you didn’t know, the 37-year-old former reality star recently started dating social media influencer Mark Estes, 24.

Back in February, the two were first spotted together on vacation in Mexico, and they soon went Instagram official!

On Friday (March 8), Kristin shared two photos of herself wearing a necklace that references Mark!

Keep reading to find out more…

In the snapshots, the Laguna Beach alum can be seen with an “M” necklace around her neck.

To emphasize the piece of jewelry’s importance, she captioned the post, “M.”

If you missed it, Kristin Cavallari reacted to comments about the age difference between her and new boyfriend Mark Estes.