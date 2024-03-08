Kylie Kelce Says She's 'Immensely Proud' of Husband Jason After His Retirement Announcement

Kylie Kelce is honoring husband Jason Kelce‘s NFL career.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles center announced that he was retiring after 13 seasons.

A few days after his emotional retirement announcement, Kylie, 31, shared a message celebrating Jason and his career as a pro football player.

Keep reading to find out more…“Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement,” Kylie wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and Jason after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018.

“Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience,” Kylie continued. “I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way! 💚”

Jason and Kylie have been married since 2018 and share three daughters – Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 23 months, and Bennett, 12 months.

After announcing his NFL retirement, Jason and brother Travis Kelce were honored by an NBA team.