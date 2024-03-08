Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Her Changing Accent, Explains Why She Talks Differently Sometimes

Millie Bobby Brown had fans wondering what’s going on with her accent after her recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 20-year-old actress spoke with a variety of accents while chatting with Jimmy about her movie Damsel and fans couldn’t help but comment on social media.

While promoting the movie at a press junket in London, Millie spoke to social media star Max Balegde and responded to people talking about her changing accent.

“So I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt and so I want to mimic people. I can’t help that when I’m around my fiance or when I’m around people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it! And now I’m in England, I wanna replicate that! I don’t do it intentional and I’m sorry if it offends you! But listen, I’m trying my best!” she said.

