Oscar Nominee Danielle Brooks Wears a Halo to Accept Honor at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Event

Danielle Brooks is ready for Oscars weekend!

The 34-year-old The Color Purple actress wore a halo with her gold dress while attending the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event on Thursday (March 7) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Danielle was honored at the event and her friend Teyonah Parris presented an award to her.

She wrote on Instagramtag, “Sometimes you just got to do what the ole folks used to say, ‘keep running on to see what the ends gonna be.’ I’m so glad I kept running. And boy did this come right on time. It’s always been a dream to have a solo cover with @essence magazine. Thank you @essence for this unforgettable moment. I am elated. 🥹💜🌺.”

Danielle is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her work in The Color Purple.

FYI: Danielle is wearing an Hervé Lèger dress.