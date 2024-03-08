See Grant Gustin in His Broadway Debut - First 'Water for Elephants' Production Photos Revealed!

Grant Gustin is making his Broadway debut in the new musical Water for Elephants and the first photos have been released!

The 34-year-old actor, who is currently expecting his second child, is playing the role of Jacob Jankowski in the stage adaptation of the beloved novel by Sara Gruen. Robert Pattinson played the role in the film adaptation back in 2011.

Here’s the synopsis: After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Also starring in the musical are Isabelle McCalla, Gregg Edelman, and Paul Alexander Nolan.

Water for Elephants is currently running on Broadway with preview performances ahead of an official opening night on March 21. Get tickets now and watch a preview below!