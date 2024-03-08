Tom Blyth & Russell Tovey to Star in 'Plainclothes,' Inspired by True Story!

Tom Blyth and Russell Tovey are set to share the screen!

In 2023, Tom notably starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Russell most recently appeared in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Tom and Russell‘s newest roles have been booked! They will headline an upcoming film titled, Plainclothes, which is based on a true story.

Variety announced the news on Thursday (March 7), and offered a small synopsis.

Per the outlet, the movie takes place in the 1990s and focuses on an undercover police officer who apprehends gay men before eventually falling for one of his suspects.

Plainclothes will be written and directed by Carmen Emmi.

Producers Arthur Landon and Colby Cote jointly told the publication that Plainclothes is “a heartfelt story that deals with internal conflict, family and the complexities of sexual identity in the face of societal and personal expectations.”

