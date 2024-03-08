Travis Kelce Attends Night 5 of Girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Singapore!

Travis Kelce is back at the Eras Tour!

After spending lots of time with his family, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end flew to Singapore to support girlfriend Taylor Swift during the fifth show of her six-night stop at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Friday night (March 8).

Keep reading to find out more…In photos and videos shared by fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), Travis and friends can be seen up in a VIP box as they jammed out to the 34-year-old “Love Story” singer’s songs.

Travis‘ good friend Harry Clark took to his Instagram Story to share a Boomerang of himself wearing an Eras Tour wristband and tagged the National Stadium as his location. He then followed up with a video of Taylor on stage and write, “GO TAY TAY.”

Earlier this week, Travis was in Philadelphia as he tearfully supported big brother Jason Kelce, who announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons.

During a recent episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, Travis gushed about visiting Taylor while she performed in Sydney last month.