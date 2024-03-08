Top Stories
Fri, 08 March 2024 at 12:47 pm

Victoria Money Says Bringing Daughter Hazel to Grammys 2024 Was a 'Disaster'

Victoria Monet is done bringing her daughter to red carpet events for now.

Last month, the 34-year-old “On My Mama” singer brought along 2-year-old Hazel to the 2024 Grammys, where she took home the awards for Best New Artist while her album Jaguar II won Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

In a new interview, Victoria said that bringing Hazel to the event was a “disaster” and she’s going to wait a while until the toddler walks the red carpet again.

Keep reading to find out more…“The last carpet was a disaster, so I think we’re gonna give it a couple years,” Victoria told Entertainment Tonight.

While Hazel won’t on the red carpet again anytime soon, she has been joining her mom in the recording studio.

“She already is Grammy-nominated so it sounds about right, you know?” Victoria added. Hazel became the youngest nominee in Grammys history when she earned her first nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance alongside her mom and Earth, Wind & Fire for the song “Hollywood.”

Victoria also recently opened up about the frustrating part of her connection to Ariana Grande.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Victoria Monet