Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands Leaving Pre-Oscars Party

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are enjoying a night out!

The married couple held hands as they left a pre-Oscars party held on Friday night (March 9) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Chris, 42, sported a white button-down shirt with tan pants while Alba, 26, looked pretty in a white dress.

If you didn’t know, Chris and Alba have been together since at least 2022 and married in the summer of 2023 in a star-studded wedding at their Boston-area home in Massachusetts.

Back in February, it was reported that Chris is in talks to star in a new rom-com opposite Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal.

Chris also recently addressed the possibility of running for office one day.