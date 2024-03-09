Christopher Walken Says He Wants to Play a 'Normal Guy' After 'Dune: Part Two'

Christopher Walken has his next role in mind after Dune: Part Two!

The 80-year-old actor has played so many different characters throughout his Oscar-winning career, from a conman in Seven Psychopaths to an office worker in Severance.

In Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune sequel, Christopher portrays The Emperor.

On the heels of taking on a powerful and influential figure, Christopher admitted he would like something more simple in future projects.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I play a lot of strange people. I’d like to play up. You know, a solid citizen, very normal guy. Normal guy, maybe a doctor,” he told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Thursday (March 7).

Christopher also addressed whether he will retire from acting soon.

“Somebody said to me that actors don’t retire,” he explained. “They get retired. So I guess someday the phone will stop ringing and that’ll be it.

Find out the richest Dune: Part Two stars, ranked by net worth!