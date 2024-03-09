Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off New Blonde Hair!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a new look!

If you weren’t aware, the 32-year-old victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy made headlines in December when she was released from prison after serving eight years for the murder of her mother.

Gypsy has since started a new life with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson. In January, she made a big change to her hair!

On Friday (March 8), Gypsy took to social media to share her newest hair color!

She posted a short video on Instagram, revealing that her formerly brunette hair is now a shade of light blonde.

“Bringing back the comeback kid era,” she wrote in the clip.

