Jake Gyllenhaal Premieres New Movie 'Road House' at SXSW 2024

Jake Gyllenhaal is hitting the red carpet.

The 43-year-old actor attended the 2024 SXSW premiere of his new movie Road House on Friday night (March 8) at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Post Malone, Catfish Jean, Conor McGregor, and JD Pardo.

Keep reading to find out more…The movie follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.

Road House will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting on Thursday, March 21 – watch the trailer here!

