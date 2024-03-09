Top Stories
Did Ariana Grande Accuse Ex Dalton Gomez of Cheating? 'Eternal Sunshine' Lyrics Seemingly Reveal New Details About Their Breakup

Did Ariana Grande Accuse Ex Dalton Gomez of Cheating? 'Eternal Sunshine' Lyrics Seemingly Reveal New Details About Their Breakup

What are Florence Pugh's Highest Rated Movies? Find Out What Critics Think!

What are Florence Pugh's Highest Rated Movies? Find Out What Critics Think!

Sat, 09 March 2024 at 2:27 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Premieres New Movie 'Road House' at SXSW 2024

Jake Gyllenhaal Premieres New Movie 'Road House' at SXSW 2024

Jake Gyllenhaal is hitting the red carpet.

The 43-year-old actor attended the 2024 SXSW premiere of his new movie Road House on Friday night (March 8) at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Fellow cast members in attendance included Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Post Malone, Catfish Jean, Conor McGregor, and JD Pardo.

Keep reading to find out more…The movie follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.

Road House will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting on Thursday, March 21 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 01
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 02
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 03
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 04
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 05
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 06
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 07
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 08
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 09
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 10
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 11
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 12
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 13
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 14
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 15
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 16
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 17
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 18
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 19
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 20
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 21
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 22
jake gyllenhaal road house premiere at sxsw 23

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Catfish Jean, Daniela Melchior, Jake Gyllenhaal, JD Pardo, Lukas Gage, Post Malone, Road House